While much of the world is forced into lockdown to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, emissions across the globe are decreasing.

Energy-related C02 emissions will fall by eight per cent, while natural gas and electricity demands will both decline by five per cent.

However, experts still believe that, based on previous drops in emissions, the atmosphere will not benefit in the long-term.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, said: “If the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis is anything to go by we are likely to see a sharp rebound in emissions as economic conditions improve.”