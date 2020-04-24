YouTube welcomed its first ever video to the platform 15 years ago today, so we are looking back at some of the biggest moments and videos in the websites history.

First ever YouTube video: Me at the zoo

The first ever video on YouTube was uploaded 15 years ago today on April 24, 2005 by the account jawed.

It is an 18 second clip of a man standing in front of some elephants at a zoo, saying: “Alright, so here we are in front of the elephants. The cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long trunks. And that's cool. And that's pretty much all there is to say.”

To this day, it has more than 91 million views and jawed has 797,000 subscribers despite not having posted since his inaugural video.

Most viewed YouTube video of all-time: Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi's music video for the song Despacito is the most watched YouTube video of all-time with 6.7 billion views since being released on January 13, 2017.

It has 1.5 billion more views than the second most viewed video - ‘Baby Shark Dance’ - and two billion more views than the next biggest music video which is Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’.

First channel to one million subscribers - Fred

The YouTube channel ‘FRED’ became the first ever channel to reach one million subscribers in April 2009.

The content, which was created by teenager Lucas Cruikshank under the character name Fred Figglehorn, involved him in various scenarios with an auto-tuned high pitch voice.

The channel eventually took on a life of its own as ‘Fred’ starred in a film trilogy - Fred: The Movie, Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred and Fred 3: Camp Fred.

YouTube crossover: KSI vs Logan Paul II

The KSI v Logan Paul rematch was the first time a YouTube event has properly crossed over into the mainstream culture and was viewed by many as seminal moment in the industry.

After boxing to a draw in August 2018, YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul turned professional and boxed in a second fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in front of a packed crowd and millions around the world.

Britain's KSI ended up beating American Paul by split decision after a close contest.

