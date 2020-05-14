Watch man narrowly escape being hit by a train after he raises barrier to cross track
A man who lifted a barrier to walk over a level crossing came within inches of being hit by a train.
The miraculous escape was caught on video and released by British Transport Police as a warning to others not to follow suit.
The BTP released the clip alongside this message: "This man lifted a level crossing barrier, wandered across the track and missed a passing train by less than a second.
“Don't be like this man. We have other things to deal with at the moment. And we cannot stress enough how dangerous this behaviour is.”
The incident took place on May 5 in Enfield, north London and police are investigating.
Inspector Stephen Webster said: "This was a completely needless incident, and one that requires our attention and an investigation at a time when officers could be supporting the latest guidance around Covid-19, and helping to keep the travelling public safe.
Related videos
“This incident could have very easily gone the other way, as it has in the past, and this man may not have returned home to his loved ones."