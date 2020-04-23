The USA has been the worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic with nearly 850,000 confirmed cases and 47,684 deaths.

Within that, the most impacted state by some distance has been New York with 262,268 cases and over 20,000 fatalities.

In this video, we give you an insight into how the medical staff within a New York hospital are dealing with the crisis - a pandemic which has resulted in half of their workforce testing positive for COVID-19.