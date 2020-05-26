A 12 year-old Italian boy has been praised after remaining extremely calm and composed when he was followed down a mountain by a brown bear in the Dolomites.

Alessandro Franzoi was hiking with his family in Trentino in northern Italy when they noticed a bear was following him down the mountain.

He was being instructed by his family to remain calm in order to not provoke the animal.

His uncle, Federico, told La Stampa newspaper: "We had gone for a picnic in the mountains.

"Alessandro wandered off a few metres and then we saw him coming out of the bushes followed by a bear. We were obviously alarmed but he was really calm.

"The woods and wildlife are his passion. He reads a lot of books, he studies and dreams of having adventures."

Meanwhile, Alessandro was thrilled with the encounter, adding: "I really hoped something like that would happen. When I saw the bear pop up from the bushes I was really excited.

“I knew I must not surprise the bear and that I just had to move away from it. I didn’t look it in the eyes – I didn’t want the bear to see me as a threat."

Brown bears were nearly extinct in Italy as a result of hunting and trapping the species, but they were reintroduced to the region from Slovenia in the 1990s.

There are now around 50 bears in northern Italy, with most of them in the Brenta Dolomites range.