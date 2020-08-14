Watch: Donald Trump left speechless as reporter asks him whether he ‘regrets all the lying to the American people’
Donald Trump was left dumbfounded at his daily press briefing when a reporter asked him whether he regretted ‘lying to the American people’.
SV Dáte, the White House correspondent for the Huffington Post, took Trump to task in an incredible exchange on Thursday, with the 74-year-old offering nothing in the way of a response.
Dáte said: "Mr President, after three and a half years, do you regret at all, all the lying you’ve done to the American people?"
Trump responded: "All the what?", to which Dáte added: "All the lying, all the dishonesties."
The President then asked Dáte about who he was referring to and when the reporter said he was talking about him, Trump swiftly moved on to the next question without a response.
After the exchange, Dáte told The Guardian: "I don’t know why he called on me, because I’ve tried to ask him before [in March] and he’s cut me off mid-question. Maybe he didn’t recognise me this time. he said.
"You know, he has this group of folks that he normally asks questions of."
And the Huffington Post reporter then took to Twitter to add: "For five years I've been wanting to ask him that."