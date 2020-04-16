A video of BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans finishing his bulletin with a drum solo has gone viral.

The BBC North West Tonight presenter showed off his skills in a one minute clip which has now had more than 32,000 retweets and 140,000 likes on Twitter.

Along with the clip, Evans added: "When they said try working from home I didn’t realise they’d expect me to do the music too @BBCNews @BBCNWT #BBCNewsTheme #workingfromhome."

Britain is expected to see another mini heatwave on Thursday as parts of the country could see highs of 21 degrees.