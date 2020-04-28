A Virgin Atlantic air stewardess has landed a job stacking shelves at Asda after she was furloughed by the airline due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sara Haider has had a change of scenery and now works part-time at her local Asda in Lancing, West Sussex instead of travelling the world.

It comes after 8,000 Virgin workers were put on the Government coronavirus job retention scheme last month.

The 36 year-old cabin crew member, who is also a personal trainer, said: "As soon as I found out I'd been furloughed I didn't want to sit around and do nothing.

Sara Haider has decided to help out where she can during the coronavirus pandemic (Instagram: flygirlfitness_uk)

"I applied to join the team at Asda so I could make a difference in the community.

"Whether flying to the US, Caribbean, Far East or South Africa, I’ve always loved working with people and keeping active.

"So this role is perfect for me while we wait for life to return to normal.

Related videos

"I’m very grateful to have landed a new job, and I’m delighted to be playing my part in feeding the nation."

The Virgin Group boss Sir Richard Branson warned last week that Virgin Atlantic will collapse without government support.