In Video: London Underground undergoes deep clean

TfL worker sprays anti viral solution Zoono-71 inside a Tube train - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
12:00pm, Fri 22 May 2020
The London Underground has undergone an enhanced clean using a powerful disinfectant called Zoono-71 to help guard against the spread of Covid-19.

The capital’s underground system has been subject to more advanced cleaning practices throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with the busiest stations cleaned multiple times per day.

A TfL worker deep cleans a Victoria Line Tube train - (Copyright PA Wire)
TfL has introduced a “rigorous cleaning regime” across all its services, including buses and Tube trains.

This includes anti-viral fluid being sprayed inside areas used by passengers, and hand sanitiser dispensers being installed at bus stations and on Tube station platforms.

