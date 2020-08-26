In Video: England’s oldest living convent to reopen from September

Sister Frances Orchard, Provincial Superior, lights a candle in the 18th century Hidden Chapel at the Bar Convent, England's oldest living convent, in York
Sister Frances Orchard, Provincial Superior, lights a candle in the 18th century Hidden Chapel at the Bar Convent, England's oldest living convent, in York - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
19:41pm, Wed 26 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Staff at England’s oldest living convent, The Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre in York, are preparing for the reopening of its 18th-century Hidden Chapel and exhibition from September 1.

The Hidden Chapel was built secretly during the English Reformation in the 1760s, when Catholicism was illegal and punishable by death.

It was forced to close in late March due to coronavirus but will be welcoming visitors again next week.

Sign up to our newsletter

Heritage

InVideo

PA