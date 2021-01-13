In Video: Abseiling stonemason helps preserve North Yorkshire abbey

HomeNewsIn Video: Abseiling stonemason helps preserve North Yorkshire abbeyStonemason James Preston from SSH Conservation surveys Rievaulx Abbey in North Yorkshire (PA Wire)By The Newsroom18:13pm, Wed 13 Jan 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Abseiling stonemason James Preston, from SSH Conservation, ascends the heights of Rievaulx Abbey as English Heritage prepares to carry out vital conservation work.Rievaulx Abbey was built in 1132 and was once England’s most powerful Cistercian monastery. Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...