Victoria Derbyshire sorry for ‘breaking Rule of Six at Christmas’ remark

Victoria Derbyshire has apologised for comments she made saying she would “break the Rule of Six” to have her family of seven together this Christmas.

The presenter, whose Bafta-winning current affairs show on the BBC was axed in March amid cuts, tweeted to say “it was hypothetical” but added: “However I was totally wrong to say it & I’m sorry.”

She added: “We’ll of course continue to follow whatever rules are in place on Dec 25th”.

The 52-year-old had told Radio Times, when asked what she would do if things have not changed by Christmas: “If the Rule of Six is still in place at Christmas, we’re breaking it to have the rule of seven. We just are.

“Joining me, my husband and our two boys will be my mum, her partner and my husband’s dad.

“It’s fine. We’ll do it knowing what the risks are. We’re not stupid.

“We’re going to be sensible and buy a thermometer gun. But we have to be together at Christmas.

“It feels almost irresponsible saying that, but I don’t think we’re alone in feeling that way.

“We need to see my elderly mum and my husband’s elderly dad. We just do.”

Derbyshire and her husband Mark have two sons, Oliver, 16, and Joe, 13.

Asked whether she is missing visiting antiques fairs, one of her favourite pastimes, during lockdown, she replied: “No, what I’ve missed most is having loads of people round my house and seeing family.

“My mum lives in Bolton, I live in London, so I’ve not been able to see her much.

“We do Zoom calls every Saturday, but that’s it. It’s mad.”

Derbyshire’s show began in 2015 and was broadcast live on BBC Two and the BBC News channel every weekday from 10am.

She discovered that it was being axed as part of a string of cuts when it was reported in a newspaper before the official announcement was made in January this year.

The programme won a Bafta in 2017 and has been nominated for several awards, including the RTS presenter prize.