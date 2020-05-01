Victoria Beckham has reversed a decision to furlough 30 of her staff at her fashion label.

The star faced heavy criticism last month after she announced she was putting her staff on the Government's coronavirus job retention scheme.

But she has now decided to withdraw her application and in a statement given to the Guardian, said: “We will not now be drawing on the government furlough scheme.

"At the beginning of the lockdown the shareholders agreed with senior management to furlough a small proportion of staff.

"At that point we didn’t know how long the lockdown might last or its likely impact on the business.

“The welfare of my team and our business means everything to me.”