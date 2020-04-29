US Vice President Mike Pence did not wear a face mask in a hospital despite the medical centre's own rule about wearing them.

Pence visited the Mayo clinic in Minnesota and appeared to be the only one in the room not wearing a mask.

In a tweet, that has since been deleted, the clinic stipulated Pence was notified before his arrival that the clinic requires everyone to don a mask.

Pence, who leads the US' coronavirus taskforce, has defended his decision as necessary to meet patients and staff.

He told a reporter: “When the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] issued guidelines about wearing a mask, it was their recognition that people that may have the coronavirus could prevent the possibility of conveying the virus to someone else by wearing a mask.

"And since I don't have the coronavirus, I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible healthcare personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you."

Donald Trump has previously said he would not wear a mask.

He said: “Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens - I just don't see it."