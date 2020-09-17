Veteran 21-year-old moggy among winners at Alternative Cat Awards

A playful four-month-old rescue kitten and a 21-year-old veteran moggy are among the felines who have been recognised in the Alternative Cat Awards.

With the National Cat Awards postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, charity Cats Protection organised the alternative awards to recognise pets that have enriched their owners’ lives during lockdown.

And the five category winners are now being put to a public vote for the overall winner – the People’s Purrfect Choice – with voting opened on Thursday afternoon by comedian Bob Mortimer.

Among those going to the public vote is Charlie Roo, a two-year-old cat from Dumfries with under-developed front legs.

Charlie Roo won the Purrfectly Imperfect category, celebrating cats “living happy, healthy lives with a disability, health issue or superficial aesthetic deformity”.

Owner Siobhan Webster said: “Charlie Roo doesn’t let his disability or his bad start in life faze him.

“When he was rescued, he was very underweight, anaemic and had fleas and worms.

“Apart from being extremely cute, he just loves to play and makes us laugh every single day.”

Also competing will be Cookie, a 21-year-old cat from Romford, who won over celebrity judge Justine Greene with her peaceful purring to triumph in the Senior Kitizen category.

Owner Holly Webb said: “When we rehomed Cookie the vets estimated we would have around six months with her, but three years later she still plays like a kitten.

“The vets are amazed.”

The other category winners were Norbert, a one-year-old from Tewkesbury whose playful antics with his owner’s computer mouse won him the Purina Purrfect Teamwork award, four-month-old Bean, who won the Best Newcomer award, and seven-year-old Sid.

Sid claimed the Mischievous Moggy award thanks to his daredevil leaps up the banister at his home in Baldock.

The public has until Sunday to vote, and the overall winner will be announced by Mortimer on September 24.