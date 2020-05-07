Vera Lynn urges the country to ‘remember the brave boys’ ahead of VE Day

Dame Vera Lynn has said the nation must “remember the brave boys and what they sacrificed for us” ahead of the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The Forces Sweetheart, who paid morale-boosting visits to the front line during the Second World War, said she hopes this year’s celebrations “remind us all that hope remains even in the most difficult times”.

In a statement, she said VE Day is “one of the most important days in our nation’s history”.

Vera Lynn is 103 - (Copyright PA Wire )

She added: “It marks the day when freedom returned across Europe, and when peace was restored after the most difficult of times.

“As we commemorate 75 years since Victory in Europe, we must all remember the brave boys and what they sacrificed for us.

“They left their families and homes to fight for our freedom and many lost their lives trying to protect us and our liberties.”

The singer added that celebrations will be different for the 75th anniversary because of the coronavirus pandemic.

2009 Poppy Appeal Launch – London - (Copyright PA Archive )

“This year, we must commemorate this special anniversary apart,” she said.

“I hope that VE Day will remind us all that hope remains even in the most difficult of times and that simple acts of bravery and sacrifice still define our nation as the NHS works so hard to care for us.

“Most of all, I hope today serves as a reminder that however hard things get, we will meet again.”

