VE Day: The main events taking place and how to join in

While the coronavirus lockdown means no repeats of the packed streets and busy London celebrations of VE Day 1945, commemorations are still going ahead across the UK to mark the 75th anniversary.

For the first time, this year’s VE Day will be marked at home and online with a host of events to honour those who served, be it raising a glass during the Nation’s Toast, cooking based on ingredients culled from ration books or planning a #VEDay75stayathome party.

Here are the main events across the UK, and how you can see them or take part:– After 10am: The Red Arrows will fly over London, and RAF Typhoon jets will fly over Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

– 11am: A two-minute silence will be held to honour the service and sacrifice of the wartime generation, and reflect on the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on so many lives across the world. Broadcast on BBC One

– 11.15am: The nation is invited to join in with the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) VE Day 75 Livestream – https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/stories/ve-day-75-livestream

– 3pm: The Nation’s Toast to the Heroes of World War Two. Members of the public are encouraged to stand on their doorstep and raise a glass to those who served.

VE Day 75th Anniversary - (Copyright PA Media )

– 3pm: BBC One to broadcast Winston Churchill’s victory speech– 4pm: Historian Dan Snow will broadcast the last of his special VE Day inspired history lessons live on YouTube’s Timeline channel

– 8pm: Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £32 million for the NHS in April, will share his memories of wartime in an ITV documentary called Captain Tom’s War.

Captain Tom Moore - (Copyright PA Media )

– 9pm: A pre-recorded address by the Queen will be broadcast at the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a radio address on May 8 1945. BBC One.