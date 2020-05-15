Vast majority support Scottish Government’s lockdown strategy – Nicola Sturgeon

The majority of the public back the Scottish Government’s lockdown approach, according to polling announced by Nicola Sturgeon.

At her daily coronavirus briefing on Friday, the First Minister said Government polling shows 84% support a “slow and gradual” lifting of restrictions, while 82% agree that before further significant changes to lockdown are made the impact of those already introduced should be assessed.

The survey also found 86% said “decisions on when and how to lift restrictions must be based on saving lives and protecting the NHS”.

Nicola Sturgeon - (Copyright PA Media )

The First Minister also announced she will next week outline any “minor changes” that may be made to the current lockdown measures.

“As we hopefully see more evidence of a downward trend in the virus, we will then consider changes,” she said.

But she stressed this would be done “on a very careful and gradual basis”.

She said that as long as “lives are at stake with this virus”, she would “continue to err on the side of caution, err on the side of saving lives and reducing the number of people who might die unnecessarily”.

She added: “We can’t live like this forever, so we need to get some normality back as we continue to suppress the virus.

“Even when we can’t yet give firm dates on when things will open up again, at least we will seek to share with you the order of priority and further phasing.

“Next week I will share with you more information on the assessments we are making and the range of options we are now looking at, and also any further minor changes we might make in the short- term.”

The only change the Scottish Government has made to lockdown restrictions so far is to allow people to exercise more than once a day.

Ms Sturgeon also gave the latest Scottish Government figures on Covid-19.

A total of 2,053 patients have now died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by 46 from 2,007 on Thursday.

The First Minister said 14,260 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 143 from 14,117 the day before.

There are 71 people in intensive care with coronavirus or coronavirus symptoms, and 1,449 people are in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.