Vaccine passports being developed for travel, concerts and events

By Dylan Terry
@DylanTerryJnst
11:55am, Wed 30 Dec 2020


If you're planning to travel in 2021 or even go to a concert or event, you might be asked to show proof of a coronavirus vaccination.

The Common Trust Network and World Economic Forum have partnered with hundreds of health systems and airlines to develop an app.

It would allow users to upload medical data to create a health certificate or passcode to enter a venue or even another country.

Tech firms like IBM are also trying to develop a useable app.

