US Vice-President Mike Pence's press secretary is the second person in the White House to test positive for coronavirus

Katie Miller pictured with Marc Short, the Chief of Staff for Vice-President Mike Pence (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
9:32am, Sat 09 May 2020
US Vice-President Mike Pence's press secretary has become the second person in the White House to test positive for coronavirus. 

Katie Miller tested positive on Friday, a day after one of President Trump's un-named valets. 

She is married to Stephen Miller, a top advisor for Trump, but there has been no comment on whether he has been tested. 

She has not been in recent contact with Pence or the President, but the White House has begun daily testing for both.

And during a meeting with Republicans at the White House, Trump told reporters: "She's a wonderful young woman, Katie.

“She tested very good for a long period of time and then all of a sudden today she tested positive."

But the virus potentially spreading in the White House inner circle does not seem to be affecting Trump as he said: “All you can do is take precautions and do the best you can.”