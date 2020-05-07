US Space Force launches recruitment drive for jobs 'on another planet'
10:29am, Thu 07 May 2020
The United States Space Force have released a video calling on people to join the new branch of the country's armed forces.
The slogan used in the advertisement is 'Maybe your purpose on this planet, isn't on this planet'.
There is also a first-look clip at a classified space vehicle that is expected to be operational by next year.
The recruitment drive was unveiled during a livestream on Wednesday from Colorado Springs.