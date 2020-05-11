US soul, funk and R&B singer Betty Wright dies aged 66
US soul, funk and R&B singer Betty Wright has died at the age of 66.
Wright, famously known for hits ‘Clean Up Woman’ and ‘Tonight Is The Night,’ died in her Miami home on Sunday following her battle with cancer, Billboard has reported.
After her success in the 1960s and 1970s she won her only Grammy for the best R&B song called ‘Where Is The Love’ in 1975.
And she founded her own record label named Ms. B Records in the 1980s and released the album ‘Mother Wit'.
Wright was able to sing in the ‘whistle register,' the highest register in the human voice.
And throughout her career she worked as a studio singer and provided backing vocals for singers including Stevie Wonder, David Byrne and Clarence Clemons.
Tributes from the music world have flooded in, with John Legend writing on Twitter: “I loved being around Ms Betty Wright. She was always so loving and giving to younger artists. Always engaged, always relevant. She will be missed.”
And Snoop Dog said on Instagram: “Thank u for bringing me to thankful Thursday’s at your house in Florida years ago for the fellowship mentoring and prayers and blessings u shared with me I know god is pleased with your work.”
Former Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland wrote: “Rest In Peace to the woman who gave us. Ultimate soul, and meant EVERY WORD. When she sang, @therealbettywright !! My condolences to her family! I am praying For you all during this time!”