US singer Billie Eilish files temporary restraining order against obsessed fan who kept showing up at her house
US singer Billie Eilish has filed a temporary restraining order against an obsessed fan who turned up at her house seven times.
According to TMZ, the fan named Prenell Rousseau, must now stay 200 yards away from the teen sensation and her family.
Eilish revealed the 24 year-old trespasser started to show up at the family home in Los Angeles last Monday, and kept ringing the doorbell through a ring camera.
He asked: “I think I might have the wrong house, but does Billie Eilish live here?”
Eilish's father Patrick O'Connell replied that he did have the wrong house, but Rousseau later returned.
Eilish said: “While we waited for security, Mr Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused."
He also tried to open the door handle to gain entry.
A hearing has been set for June 1.