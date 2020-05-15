US Senate intelligence chief steps down amid FBI insider trading investigation
The Senate's intelligence chief, Richard Burr, has stepped down while an FBI insider trading investigation is carried out.
The senator from North Carolina denies any wrongdoing and said: "The work the Intelligence Committee and its members do is too important to risk hindering in any way. I believe this step is necessary to allow the committee to continue its essential work free of external distractions."
He has declined to comment further.
The investigation began back in March after it was found Burr and his wife sold stock, worth $1.7 million, in hospitality and shipping in February before markets plunged fearing an economic crisis.
While Burr receives daily updates on threats to US security, he insisted he ‘relied solely on public news reports’.
As a part of the investigation, the FBI have seized his phone.
Senators Kelly Loeffler and James Inhofe have also been accused of selling holdings before the crash, but have not been confirmed to be under investigation.
Related videos
It is against US law for members of Congress to trade on information that is not available to the public which they have encountered while working.