US rapper Cardi B has told Joe Biden that her priority ahead of the presidential election in November is to get ‘Trump out’.

Biden, 77, who is currently nine points ahead of US president Donald Trump in polls, asked Cardi B what her main interest was regarding the election.

“I have a whole list of things that I want our next president to do for us. But first, I just want Trump out,” Cardi B said in a video interview for Elle magazine.

She also shared her views on racial inequality in the US, healthcare and the coronavirus pandemic.

Cardi B, 27, added: "His (Trump’s) mouth gets us in trouble so much. I don’t want to be lied to – we’re dealing with a pandemic right now, and I just want answers.

"I want to know when this will be over. I want to go back to my job. But I don’t want someone to lie to me and tell me that it’s okay not to wear a mask, that everything is going to be okay.

“I want a president to tell me what the steps are for us to get better, to tell me, ‘This is why it is taking so long, this is why other countries are doing better than ours.’ Tell me the truth, the hard-core truth.

“And also what I want is free Medicare. It’s important to have free [healthcare] because look what is happening right now.”

She also said that she wants ‘black people to stop getting killed’ following George Floyd’s death in May.

“And I want black people to stop getting killed and no justice for it. I’m tired of it. I’m sick of it. I just want laws that are fair to Black citizens and that are fair for cops, too,” she added.

“If you kill somebody who doesn’t have a weapon on them, you go to jail. You know what? If I kill somebody, I’ve got to go to jail. You gotta go to jail, too. That’s what I want.”

This is not the first time the successful rap artist has expressed her dislike for Trump.

Earlier this month she told Siriux XM that she will ‘literally… have a f*****g mental breakdown’ if Trump gets re-elected.

The star recently made history as her new single WAP, featuring Megan Three Stallion, debuted at No 1 on Billboard Hot 100.