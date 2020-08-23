US President Donald Trump declares California wildfires a major disaster
Donald Trump has declared a major disaster as wildfires continue to destroy homes and forestry in northern California.
More than 14,000 firefighters have been battling 585 fires for nearly a week across one million acres.
A change in weather of strong winds and high temperatures has made the situation even more challenging.
The fires have destroyed hundreds of homes and have forced thousands of people to evacuate, leaving at least six people dead.
A large proportion of the damage has been caused by three large fire outbreaks in mountainous and wooded rural areas.
Following Trump’s declaration, Governor Gavin Newsom said it will help the people affected with crisis counseling, housing and other social services.
Sonoma county supervisor James Gore said: “There’s not a feeling of pure optimism but a feeling of resolve, a feeling of we have resources backing us up.”
Firefighters have struggled to battle a large cluster of fires around the San Francisco Bay area.
California's oldest state park, Big Basin Redwoods, was burnt to the ground.
Around 12,000 dry lightning strikes started the blazes last week.
Newsom tweeted on Saturday: “If you don’t believe in climate change, come to California. This is from today. And is just a small part of the nearly 600 fires we are battling this week.”