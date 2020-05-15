A church in the US is suing video call site Zoom after their bible study was hacked and flooded with child sex abuse.

A lawsuit filed by Saint Paulus Lutheran Church in California alleges a hacker took over their computers and played 'sick and disturbing videos'.

“The footages were sick and sickening - portraying adults engaging in sex acts with each other and performing sex acts on infants and children, in addition to physically abusing them,” the lawsuit claimed.

The suit also said the church contacted Zoom but ‘they did nothing to help’ and added the call was interrupted by a 'known offender - one who has been reported to the authorities multiple times'.

Zoom have released a statement about the incident, it reads: "Our hearts go out to those impacted.

"On the same day we learned of this incident, we identified the offender, took action to block their access to the platform and reported them to the relevant authorities."

The company also highlighted the new security updates they have made and said people should not share usernames and passwords of calls ‘as appeared to be the case’ with the church.

Eight people, mainly pensioners, were on the call. When they ended the session and began a new one the hacker managed to infiltrate the study once again, the suit claims.

The group are seeking an unknown amount of damages for negligence, breach of implied contract, unjust enrichment and unfair business practices.

Zoom has become much more popular since lockdown measures have been imposed across the world. Many are using the site to take part in work meetings, catching up with friends and other recreational activities.