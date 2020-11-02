US actor Eddie Hassell shot dead at the age of 30
US actor Eddie Hassell, famous for his role in The Kids Are All Right, has been shot dead in Texas at the age of 30.
Hassell was killed in an incident which appeared to be a carjacking, though police are still investigating.
His death was confirmed by his representatives to Variety. The Grand Prairie police department tweeted about his death and they revealed a car was taken from the scene but was later recovered.
Hassell’s role in 2010 Oscar-nominated hit The Kids Are All Right propelled him into fame with the film being one of the first mainstream movies to include a same-sex couple raising a child.
He also starred in 2013 film Jobs alongside Ashton Kutcher and in 2006 TV series Surface.
Tributes have poured in for the young star.
Actress Allie Gonino said: “This is so devastating. My heart and thoughts are with @eddiehassell ’s family. A beautiful talent taken too soon.”
A senior executive at Apple Chris Espinosa, who Hassell played in Jobs, wrote: "This is such a tragedy, and senseless."
While fans also shared their sadness.
One wrote: “Died over what appears to be a carjacking. This should never have happened. RIP Eddie Hassell.”
While another said: “My thoughts and prayers are with Family and Friends of Eddie Hassell - He was taken way way too soon RIP #EddieHassell”