Uplifting news: Teenage carer makes PPE and choir meet for virtual performance

A teenage carer makes PPE and a choir met up for a virtual performance in Friday’s news.

These are some of the more uplifting stories you might have missed.

– Teenage carer uses own money to make PPE

Undated family handout photo issued by North Yorkshire County Council of William Stainton, 13, of Scarborough, with some of the PPE he has made for nursing homes across Scarborough and Bridlington as well as for local chemists, with a 3-D printer he bought with holiday money - (Copyright PA Media )

A 13-year-old carer has made hundreds of face shields with a 3D printer he bought using holiday money.

Scarborough teenager William Stainton, who helps to look after his father, has made 670 face shields and 900 ear savers which protect people’s ears if they are wearing a mask.

He has made them for nursing homes across Scarborough and Bridlington as well as for local chemists.

William came up with the idea himself after his father Kevin, 57, suggested they find something to do to keep themselves occupied during the lockdown.

His father has coronary heart disease and stage four chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and has been shielding since March.

– Journalist’s daughter interrupts coronavirus briefing with First Minister

The daughter of a journalist interrupted a question being asked to Scotland’s First Minister at the daily coronavirus briefing.

Chris Musson, the political editor of the Scottish Sun, was asking Nicola Sturgeon about the possibility of mothers being forced out of work due to childcare responsibilities during the pandemic.

During his question, the journalist’s five-year-old daughter could be seen over his right shoulder.

The intervention raised a smile from the First Minister, which turned to a laugh when the youngster switched sides and temporarily managed to get between her father and the camera.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Chris, I think you should let the other person in the room there ask a question.”

– Tiny dwarf mongoose triplets born at Chester Zoo

Undated handout photo issued by Chester Zoo of tiny dwarf mongoose triplets that have emerged from their burrows for the very first time after being born at Chester Zoo - (Copyright PA Media )

Tiny dwarf mongoose triplets born at a UK zoo have been spotted out and about for the first time.

The trio, who each measure around 12cm, were born “several weeks” ago according to Chester Zoo, but have previously only been evident by the “tiny squeaks” emanating from their burrow, are only now starting to venture out.

Team manager Dave White said: “The pups are already playful but will soon build in confidence and, with dwarf mongooses being very curious and adventurous by nature, will certainly keep the group on their tiny toes.”

The triplets, born to parents Hope and Cooper, join a troop of seven at Chester Zoo and, according to Mr White, the whole group will play a part in raising them.

– Choir gets together for virtual performance after Somerset show cancelled

Hi Lo Singers

A London choir has got together for a virtual performance after a planned show in Somerset was cancelled due to Covid-19.

Hi Lo Singers, a group based in north east London, performed a mash-up of Blackbird and I Will by the Beatles while they were unable to meet up for rehearsals.

Musical director Geoff Walker asked each of the singers involved in the project to film their part at home, with the videos then being edited together.

The last time the singers met in person was in early March, when the group rehearsed for their scheduled performance at Wells Cathedral in Somerset.