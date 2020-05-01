Uplifting news: Painted messages of thanks and an air horn at the weekly clap

A nurse’s father added some “pizzazz” to the Thursday night clap using an air horn, while messages of thanks to NHS staff and care workers have been painted across Hampshire in Friday’s uplifting news.

These are the lighter stories you might have missed.

– Air horn adds pizzazz to quiet neighbourhood’s weekly clap

A nurse’s father decided to add some “pizzazz” to the Thursday night clap in his quiet neighbourhood using an air horn.

Sean Brady made sure his thank you to the NHS was heard loud and clear in the sedate area of south Belfast in which he lives.

The 78-year-old, a retired lecturer whose daughter is a senior nurse, said he wanted to “liven up” the weekly show of appreciation for those on the front line.

He said: “Clapping is great and we owe this to all those who work in the NHS and contributing areas. I just decided to liven it up a little bit.

“It struck me – if I was at a football match or a rugby match, I might well be using an air horn, so why not get one and give a little bit of pizzazz to this well-deserved clap that we’re doing every Thursday night for our great NHS people?”

– Messages of thanks painted outside care homes and hospitals

Thank you NHS and key workers

Messages of thanks to NHS staff and care workers have been painted on roads outside hospitals and care homes across Hampshire.

The move was taken by the county council to express support for its 17 care homes for older people as well as hospitals in Winchester, Basingstoke, Fleet, Andover, Gosport and Lymington.

Councillor Rob Humby, deputy leader of Hampshire County Council, said: “This is our way of saying thank you to all care workers, the NHS and all key workers for the vital work you do every day.

“Our highways teams have been out to show how much we appreciate everything you are doing at this time.”

– Ambulance staff thank community for support with heartwarming video

NHS ambulance staff have created a heartwarming video to say thank you for the support they have received during the coronavirus crisis.

The footage created by Worthing Ambulance Station features smiling staff, sirens, clapping, a mountain of donated Easter eggs, and a dog dressed as a paramedic.

Jodie Gough, an emergency care support worker at the West Sussex station, worked on the video with her paramedic colleague David Sneddon-Plumb.

She told the PA news agency: “We have been just completely overwhelmed with the donations and thank you cards and applause, and people coming up to us when we are on standby on jobs.

“We are so grateful we can’t thank everyone enough, this is just a small way to say thank you and show our appreciation.”

– Dublin artist pays tribute to frontline workers with help of local children

Dublin street artist Emmalene Blake has paid tribute to frontline workers with the help of local children in a series of murals.

Ms Blake’s latest mural, which appears on the walls around Kingswood in Tallaght, features drawings and artwork inspired by children about social distancing, as well as thanking key workers.

She said: “This mural is a bit different to the others. I was getting such a positive reaction about the murals from the locals in the community and especially the kids, they love all the pieces.

“I am really impressed by the kids’ work, there is a lot of thought and detail put into all of them. They have taken a long time to recreate.”

– Run for Heroes 5km challenge founder wins Point of Light award

The founder of the Run for Heroes 5km challenge has received the Prime Minister’s daily Point of Light award.

Edinburgh-born Olivia Strong’s initiative has seen a million people run five kilometres, donate £5 and nominate five friends to do the same, raising more than £5 million for NHS charities in the process.

Boris Johnson said he has been “inspired by the ingenuity” of the challenge, which has “roused a global movement that has collectively run the entire distance to the moon and back”.

The 27-year-old said she was on a run around Arthur’s Seat during lockdown when the fundraising idea came to her.