The UK vaccination programme in numbers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged an unprecedented national effort to roll out Covid-19 vaccines across the UK.

Here is a look at the UK’s coronavirus vaccine programme in numbers:

– 15 million – The estimated number of people in the four top priority groups for vaccination in the UK.

– February 15 – The target date to have offered a vaccination slot to everyone in these groups.

– 1.26 million – The number of people who have already been vaccinated in England.

– 113,000 – The number of people already vaccinated in Scotland.

– 49,000 – The number of people vaccinated in Wales so far.

– 46,000 – The number of people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland.

– 1,000 – The number of GP-led sites providing vaccines by the end of next week.

– 223 – The number of hospital vaccination sites.

– Seven – The number of mass vaccination centres.

– 10 miles – The radius Mr Johnson said everyone should have a vaccination available within.

– January 15 – The date by which Mr Johnson pledged to be delivering hundreds of thousands of vaccines a day.

– January 31 – The target date for every elderly care home resident to be offered a vaccine.