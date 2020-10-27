UK ticket-holder wins £79m EuroMillions jackpot

EuroMillions
EuroMillions - (Copyright PA Archive)
By The Newsroom
22:22pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A UK ticket-holder has scooped a £79 million EuroMillions jackpot, the National Lottery has said.

Players have been urged to check their tickets after the news was announced on Tuesday evening.

The winning numbers were 13, 15, 28, 32, 44 and the lucky star numbers were 03 and 12.

According to Camelot, the exact amount won by the UK ticket-holder was £79,315,197.70.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “It’s amazing news for a UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s amazing £79 million EuroMillions jackpot.

“Players are being urged to check their tickets online via the National Lottery app or website, or in their local store, to see if they are tonight’s big jackpot winner.”

One UK millionaire was made in the Millionaire Maker Selection, with the code being JJPX91107.

No-one bagged the Thunderball jackpot of £500,000 but two ticket-holders matched four of five numbers in the EuroMillions HotPicks to bag £30,000.

Sign up to our newsletter

Lottery

EuroMillions

PA