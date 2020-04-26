The UK is set to have weeks of rain as the heatwave comes to a sudden halt.

The Met Office has confirmed that rain will begin from today and temperatures will become cooler next week.

Sunny spells are forecast for the south at the start of next week but the rest of the nation will experience cooler weather and longer spells of rain.

The Met Office said today will be ‘cloudier across Wales, the Midlands and northern England with rain or showers, heavy in places later’.

And moving into this evening there are expected to be ‘outbreaks of rain moving south across central areas, while further showers will affect northern UK. Staying dry in the south with increasing cloud’.

Monday, for those in the southeast, will ‘remain warm with some sharp showers during the afternoon’.