UK pub gardens could re-open on June 22 as Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks to save millions of jobs
Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be set to re-open pub beer gardens as early as June 22 in the Government’s latest bid to restart the economy.
Pubs, restaurants, cafes and bars have all been closed across the UK since the country went into lockdown on March 23.
The initial ’roadmap’ out of the coronavirus crisis laid out by the Prime Minister had stated that the service industry would not return before July 4.
But according to The Sun, the Government are now considering moving that date forward in order to save up to 3.5 million jobs.
This could be achieved through the use of outdoor spaces and mobile phone apps which enable customers to order drinks from their table.
Bars and restaurants across Europe have begun to re-open providing they adhere to strict social distancing guidelines.
And although the UK is widely considered by scientists to be two or three weeks behind mainland Europe in terms of when the peak of the virus hit the country, the Prime Minister is hopeful now is the time to push on and re-open society.
The next major step in the Government’s bid to get people back to work will see all retail outlets welcome customers back from June 15.
Some younger children have already returned to school, with some secondary school pupils expected to return next Monday.