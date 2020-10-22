UK opens travel corridor with Canary Islands
17:09pm, Thu 22 Oct 2020
Spain’s Canary Islands have been added to the Government’s list of travel corridors, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.
Denmark, the Maldives and the Greek island Mykonos have also been added to the list.
Travellers arriving in the UK from those places after 4am on Sunday no longer need to self-isolate for 14 days.
This could lead to a surge of bookings for October half-term breaks and holidaymakers seeking winter sun.
Lichtenstein is the only country to lose its quarantine exemption this week.