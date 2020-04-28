A minute's silence will be held at 11am on Tuesday to commemorate the key workers who have died from coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be taking part.

More than 100 NHS workers have died from the virus and many other key workers, such as transport workers, have also died.

This comes after the son of an NHS doctor who died asked the Government for a public apology for the issues surrounding Personal Protective Equipment.

Intisar Chowdhury told BBC Four's Today Programme that he wanted the Government ‘to accept their mistakes and let their mistakes become improvement rather than just ignore them and completely move on’.