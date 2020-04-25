The UK government is considering easing social distancing measures to allow families to meet up in small groups.

The public are currently under strict instructions to socially distance from anyone who does not live in their household.

But according to The Mail, ministers are now debating a proposal which would permit family and friends to get together in numbers of up to 10 people.

The new reduced restrictions would free up families to share the burden of childcare and enable extended members to have meals and share social time together.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab announced on April 16 that the UK would remain in lockdown until May 7, but no confirmed details about the Government's plans beyond that date have yet to surface.

Meanwhile, other European countries have begun to plan their strategy to exit lockdown.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron has announced that children will begin to go back to school on May 12 and that all children should return on May 15.

And in Belgium last night, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes announced her three-step plan to move out of the lockdown, a strategy which could see public spaces such as restaurants re-open as early as June.