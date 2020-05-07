UK to bask in scorching 26C temperatures on VE Day bank holiday

Much of the UK will be bathed in glorious sunshine over the VE Day bank holiday with temperatures expected to soar up to 26C (78.8F) before the mercury falls again over the weekend.

Parts of the country are forecast to be hotter than some of the Europe’s top tourist destinations including Monaco and Corfu on Friday.

The fine spell should continue for most areas into Saturday, but many beaches and open spaces are likely to be largely empty as people stay at home due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Met Office said an area of high pressure will move across the south of England on Friday, bringing sunny skies and warm weather, with the mercury soaring into the mid-20s in London and the South East by the afternoon.

Scotland will reach highs of 17C (62.6F), Northern Ireland will see the mercury rising to 18C (64.4F), and northern England and Wales could each see peaks of 21C (69.8F).

The sunny spells are down to warm air to the south of England which will begin to move north over Friday morning.

Met Office forecaster Oli Claydo, said: “It will be a bright and warm day for most on Friday, with temperatures rising as high as 26C (78.8F) in London. There will be some early morning fog in the Midlands and west of England, and scattered showers in Scotland, but that should clear by mid-morning.

“By the afternoon it is likely to be clear and pleasant for all, and could be pretty hot for most. But this will start to change on Saturday as a cold front will move from Scotland, bringing scattered showers in parts.”

By Sunday the temperature could drop as much as 11C as Arctic air sweeps in from the north of the UK to bring rain and colder temperatures, with possible wintry showers in northern Scotland.