Sales of alcohol in the UK have risen by almost a third as the British public increase their boozing habits during lockdown.

Britain has now been under strict social distancing measures for nearly five weeks and will continue to be so until at least May 7.

As a result of the stringent rules, many have been bringing the pub to their home with virtual parties and video calls to help pass the time.

According to The Sun, sales of wine, beer and spirits were up by 31.4 per cent in March as people began to deal with being stuck in their houses.

Beer sales have doubled to 120 million pints per week, while wine has topped the charts as the most consumed type of alcohol during lockdown.

This is in contrast to the sales of items such as clothes, which are down an unprecedented 35 per cent.

According to the Office for National Statistics, when accounting for all types of goods the UK saw a fall of 5.1 per cent in sales in March, the biggest drop since records began 30 years ago.

The director of the Centre for Retail Research, Professor Joshua Bamfield, said of the increase in the sale of alcohol: “Some people might be deciding beer is the best medicine.