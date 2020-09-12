Typhoon jets intercept two Russian aircraft off Scottish Coast

RAF TYPHOONS INTERCEPT RUSSIAN AIRCRAFT OFF SCOTTISH COAST
UK fighter jets have intercepted two Russian aircraft off the Scottish Coast, defence chiefs have said.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the RAF Typhoons, which are based at RAF Lossiemouth, were scrambled after the Russian aircraft “entered the UK’s controlled zone of international airspace”.

RAF Typhoons on NATO Air policing mission - (Copyright PA Media)

The Russian planes were identified as TU-142 Bear F maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft.

The MoD spokesman added that monitoring the zone ensures the safe passage for all other aircraft, including civilian transatlantic airliners that are under UK civilian air traffic control.

The Quick Reaction Alert Typhoons are currently based at former RAF Leuchars. This is now the British Army’s Leuchars Station, the home of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards.

