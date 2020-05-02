Two teenagers arrested over murder of NHS worker

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a young NHS worker.

David Gomoh, 24, was stabbed to death in Newham, east London, last weekend.

He was killed just days before the funeral of his father, who died of a coronavirus-related illness.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Stratford, east London, on Friday, and another aged 16 was detained at an address in Telford, Shropshire, on Saturday morning. Both remain in custody.

The attack took place in Freemasons Road, Newham, near Mr Gomoh’s home at around 10.25pm on Sunday April 26.

The Metropolitan Police say Mr Gomoh was on the phone to a female friend when he was attacked and had not been involved in any argument.

The Southbank University marketing graduate was a health service key worker, helping to keep NHS staff supplied with equipment.

His mother is a nurse.

Detective Inspector Tony Kirk said: “David’s family are going through unimaginable torment.

“Within days his mother has seen the death of her husband and son, his sister has lost her father and brother.

“Both are heartbroken.”

Crediting Mr Gomoh’s hard work at university and in the NHS, Mr Kirk added: “At this time we believe the only thing David did to be murdered was walk down the street.”