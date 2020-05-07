Two 16 year-old McDonald's workers have been shot after two female customers flew into a rage.

One of the two women allegedly opened fire after she was told the dining area in the Oklahoma City restaurant was closed due to the pandemic.

Oklahoma City Police Lt. Michelle Henderson told CNN that one victim was shot in the arm while another was hit in the shoulder.

Officers told Fox 25 the weapon was a nine millimetre pistol.

A police spokesperson confirmed that officers were called to a restaurant on SW 89th and Pennsylvania Avenue at 6.22pm on Wednesday.

A third employee is said to have suffered an injury after she fell and hit her head on furniture during the scuffle.

The teenagers who were shot were taken to hospital but their wounds are not thought to be life threatening.

