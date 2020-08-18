Two rescued brown bear cubs arrive at new home in Kent

By The Newsroom
18:21pm, Tue 18 Aug 2020
Two orphaned brown bear cubs have moved to a “rich and stimulating home” in Kent thanks to fundraising efforts.

Mish and Lucy, who were found abandoned in Albania, have been taken in by the Wildwood Trust after arriving from a temporary home in Belgium on Tuesday.

“We are so excited to welcome Mish and Lucy to Wildwood Kent and to give them a bright future after their traumatic start,” said Paul Whitfield, the trust’s director general.

“This is the next part of the cubs’ story but it doesn’t end here.”

Rescued bear cubs settle into UK

The bears were rescued by Albanian Wildlife Rescue after being found abandoned at a few weeks old.

It is thought their mother had fled the disturbance of illegal loggers or poachers. The cubs were unable to survive on their own, and now cannot be returned to the wild.

The cubs will move to the Wildwood Trust’s sister park, Escot in Devon, in 2021 if its fundraising target is met.

“From our experience working with Fluff and Scruff, the bears we rescued in 2014, we know we can offer a rich and stimulating home for Mish and Lucy, with the help of our fantastic supporters,” Mr Whitfield said.

