Two people rescued after aircraft crashes into water in Southampton
Two people have been rescued after an aircraft crashed into the water in Southampton.
The coastguard said the pair were found by a nearby vessel during the incident at Calshot Spit.
They had been onboard the aircraft, the coastguard said.
In a statement on Sunday it said: “At 2.43pm this afternoon, HM Coastguard received numerous reports that a light aircraft had ditched into the water off Calshot Spit on the Solent.
“Two people were onboard the aircraft. Both people were able to climb out of the aircraft after it came down and were then rescued by a nearby vessel.
“Hamble independent lifeboat escorted both casualties to Hamble Lifeboat Station. Neither person required medical assistance and both were declared well by the South Central Ambulance Service.”
South Central Ambulance Service said in a statement: “Multiple resources were dispatched by our ambulance control room including ambulance crews, ambulance officers, our Hazardous Area Response Team and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.
“Our teams were at the scene working alongside colleagues from partner agencies. Two patients were assessed by ambulance staff but did not go to hospital.”