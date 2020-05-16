Two NFL players are wanted by police after witnesses claimed they robbed guests at gunpoint at a party in Florida.

DeAndre Baker of the New York Giants and Quinton Dunbar of the Seattle Seahawks are said to have stolen cash and watches.

Police in Miramar have now issued arrest warrants for both players on four accounts of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker, 22, faces an extra four accounts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is wanted on armed robbery (PA Images)

The warrant says the two cornerbacks were at a party at a home in Miramar on Wednesday, when a fight broke out and Baker pulled a handgun.

Baker, Dunbar and two other men then allegedly began to rob people at the party. Witnesses told police thousands of dollars, watches and other valuables were grabbed.

Police have said the men then left the scene in three cars: a BMW, a Lamborghini and a Mercedes Benz. Witnesses said the cars were parked in a way they could get away quickly, leading police to believe the robbery was planned.

Baker was a first-round draft pick for the Giants last season. He played in all 16 games and started 15 of them.

The Giants have released a statement about the accusations, which reads: “We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time.”

And Dunbar, 27, was traded to the Seahawks from the Washington Redskins in March.

The Seahawks said: “We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”

Dunbar's lawyer Michael Greico has said his client wants to turn himself in, and pointed out five witnesses had made sworn statements saying that he was not involved in the incident.

Mr Greico said he had been in touch with police, adding: "Law enforcement and the state attorney's office are both now aware that my client is innocent."

Baker's lawyer Bradford Cohen has also said his client is innocent.

"We understand that the officers can only base warrants on what was told to them at the time," he wrote on Instagram.