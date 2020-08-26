Two dead as protests continue to rage after police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin

Two people have died on a third day of violent protests following the police shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

The city's police department said officers responded to reports of 'shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims.

"The shooting resulted in two fatalities and a third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries," according to a police statement.

Riot police, arriving in armoured trucks, fired rubber bullets and tear gas during the clashes as protesters defied a curfew and attempted to pull down fences to storm a court building and park at the centre of Kenosha.

Blake, the 29-year-old shot seven times by police on Sunday evening, has been left paralysed and ‘fighting for his life’ in hospital, after attempting to enter a car during a confrontation with police.

His three sons were in the car at the time and witnessed the shooting.

Footage emerged on social media soon after sparking the anger that erupted onto the streets.

Protests show no sign of slowing down in Wisconsin - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)

On Tuesday, Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, called for an end to the civil unrest caused by her son’s shooting.

She said: "I'm really asking and encouraging everyone in Wisconsin and abroad to take a moment and examine your heart - citizens, police officers, firemen, clergy, politicians - do Jacob justice on this level and examine your heart.

"We need healing. As I pray for my son, healing physically, emotionally and spiritually, I also have been praying even before this for healing of our country."

The incident involving Blake is the second time in four months that a police shooting of a black man has led to protests in the US.

Back in May, protests swept across the globe following the death of George Floyd, who died after police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for eight minutes in the process of arresting him.