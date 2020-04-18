A funeral in Kent has resulted in two arrests and a teenager being injured after more than 150 mourners broke coronavirus social-distancing rules.

Kent police had received advance warning about the service in Sittingbourne but allowed it to go ahead citing that they were given 'very little notice'.

However, two men, aged 24 and 32, were arrested following a motorbike accident in which a teenage boy was hurt.

The men were arrrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving without a licence, but have not been charged.

Chief Inspector Neil Loudon said: "Kent Police was afforded very little notice about this large gathering and as such a decision was made to allow the funeral to go ahead during what was no doubt a difficult time for those who had lost a loved one.

"Officers' priority was to maintain a presence while offering protection to the wider community around any health concerns they may have had."