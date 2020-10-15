Twitter hit by widespread outage

Social Media Stock
Social Media Stock - (Copyright PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
23:57pm, Thu 15 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Social media site Twitter has crashed, causing problems for users across the world.

The Down Detector website said there had been more than 10,000 reports of problems since shortly before 10.30pm on Thursday.

Users from the UK and across the world were sent error messages including “something went wrong” and “Tweet failed: There’s something wrong. Please try again later”.

Users reporting issues with Twitter - (Copyright PA Media)

Tweetdeck has also been affected by the outage, with users unable to load their lists or create new searches.

According to Down Detector’s live outage map, major issues had been reported in the UK, US, Japan, and south Australia by 11.30pm.

Users reporting issues with Twitter - (Copyright PA Media)

A message on Twitter’s status page said the company was “investigating irregularity with Twitter APIs (application programming interface)” with “more updates to come”.

Twitter has been contacted for more information.

Sign up to our newsletter

Technology

Twitter

PA