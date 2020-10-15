Twitter down, leaving thousands of users across the world lost for words

By Geoff Teather
0:02am, Fri 16 Oct 2020
Twitter crashed this evening leaving users across the world unable to share tweets, see notifications or refresh News Feed.  

More than 50,000 users reported issues on Down Detector, which monitors websites and online services.

An outage map showed problems are mainly among US users, with other problems reported in the UK and Far east.

Users were being shown an error message that said 'Nothing to see here-yet'.

