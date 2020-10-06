US actor Clark Middleton, best known for his roles in Twin Peaks and The Blacklist, has died at the age of 63.

The star passed away on Sunday after contracting West Nile virus, which is a mosquito-borne disease.

His wife Elissa confirmed the news in a statement, writing: "With heavy hearts we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration: Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 – beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, beacon, friend.

"Clark transitioned on October 4th as a result of West Nile Virus, for which there is no known cure. Clark was a beautiful soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for people with disabilities."

He has also been in the hit TV show Law and Order as well as films including Kill Bill: Vol 2, Sin City, Snowpiercer and Birdman.

Middleton had lived with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis since the age of four which distorted his hands, before he lost movement in his neck four years later.

Tributes have poured in for him, with actor Amir Arison saying: "No words. In shock. Beyond Devastating. This guy was a true gem. #RIP."

The Blacklist’s showrunner Jon Bokenkamp added: "I’m heartbroken. Besides being a truly unique and gifted actor, Clark was simply an incredible guy in every way.

"He was a whip-smart film nut. He loved his work with a passion. And he was insanely generous of spirit… I know his entire family at The Blacklist is devastated by this news.

"Clark was one of the good ones, and we lost him way too soon."

And a fan added: "I just found out that our truly wonderful Clark Middleton from the Blacklist has passed away. Truly heart breaking news.

"He was a wonderful person & this is such a terrible loss. My deepest condolences go out to his family & friends & Blacklist family . He will be deeply missed."